Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,368,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,868,000 after purchasing an additional 971,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 374,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 684,955 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 2,488.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,134,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,721 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 922,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 628,925 shares during the period. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.00% and a negative return on equity of 125.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

