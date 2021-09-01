Air Canada (TSE:AC) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Air Canada (TSE:AC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$33.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.64% from the company’s current price.

AC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cormark set a C$25.45 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$25.45 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.92.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$24.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.89. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$14.48 and a 1-year high of C$31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported C($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.54) by C($0.52). The firm had revenue of C$837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$859.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total transaction of C$214,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$414,376.65.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

