Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Short Interest Update

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,910,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the July 29th total of 9,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of API stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. Agora has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $114.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average is $47.57.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Agora will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of API. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Agora by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Agora by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,372,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,977,000 after acquiring an additional 158,697 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Agora during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Agora by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,372,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,977,000 after acquiring an additional 136,183 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in Agora during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on API. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

