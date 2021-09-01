Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives $63.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGYS shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, Director Melvin L. Keating acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $440,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,615 shares of company stock worth $2,388,034. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Agilysys by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Agilysys by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGYS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.02. 238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,798. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $64.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -64.58 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.74.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

