Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives $63.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGYS shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.
In related news, Director Melvin L. Keating acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $440,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,615 shares of company stock worth $2,388,034. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of AGYS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.02. 238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,798. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $64.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -64.58 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.74.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.