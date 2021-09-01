Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives $4.51 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.03 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

In related news, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 26,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $33,012.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,410.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 40.0% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.17. 359,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,722. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

