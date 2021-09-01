Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $124.00. The stock had previously closed at $67.90, but opened at $96.04. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Affirm shares last traded at $94.50, with a volume of 370,906 shares.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on Affirm from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Affirm from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

Get Affirm alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.