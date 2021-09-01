Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMG opened at $170.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.02. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.19 and a twelve month high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMG. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

