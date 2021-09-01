AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AFC Gamma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AFC Gamma’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $21.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92. AFC Gamma has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

