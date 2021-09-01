Aeron (ARNX) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $2,673.78 and $51,881.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded 64.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00058515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00119152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.95 or 0.00832304 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00049113 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.