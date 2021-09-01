Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,670.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Shares of J stock opened at $134.96 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

