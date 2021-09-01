Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CAG opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.35%.

Several analysts have commented on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

