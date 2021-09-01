Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,892 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,145,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 92,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 73,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,178,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 29,872 shares during the period.

Shares of SGOL opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $19.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21.

