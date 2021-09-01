Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 11,060 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,692,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207,924 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582,117 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $908,783,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,053,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $845,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,358,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $800,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,232 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF stock opened at $151.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.79.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.56.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

