Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 30.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Masco by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Masco by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

