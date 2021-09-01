Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.18% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $15,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,472,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,039,000 after acquiring an additional 785,195 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 57.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,569,000 after purchasing an additional 419,932 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 62.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 667,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,025,000 after purchasing an additional 257,450 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 171.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 385,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,980,000 after buying an additional 243,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth $23,569,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $1,181,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $232,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,475 shares of company stock worth $2,809,455. 14.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMS opened at $114.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.12. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $124.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

