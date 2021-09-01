ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Short Interest Update

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the July 29th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADTN. Argus raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Shares of ADTN opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 118.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 45.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

