Add.xyz (ADD) Market Capitalization Achieves $985,174.65

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Add.xyz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Add.xyz has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Add.xyz has a total market cap of $985,174.65 and approximately $7,270.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Add.xyz

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:ADD) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

