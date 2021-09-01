Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of AE opened at $30.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $128.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $37.70.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.
About Adams Resources & Energy
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.
