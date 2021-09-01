Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of AE opened at $30.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $128.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $37.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 35.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

