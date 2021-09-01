Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) dropped 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 4,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 14,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46.

Acura Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACUR)

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of abuse deterrent, orally administered pharmaceutical products. Its technology platforms include AVERSION, IMPEDE, and LIMITX. The company was founded on April 10, 1935 and is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.