Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Update

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the July 29th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ACRHF stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. Acreage has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

