Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 678 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 385,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PH traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.04. 1,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.06. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $192.25 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.43.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

