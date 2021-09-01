Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 27,305 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,305 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 133.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in DaVita by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVA traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.77. The company had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,025. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.69. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.85 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

