Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 2,213 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 148.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.98. 382,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,572,616. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

