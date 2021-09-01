Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Bunge worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BG. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.59. 3,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,942. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average of $80.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.