Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $8.10 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,246,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after buying an additional 15,224 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

NYSE:TT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,877. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $115.28 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.