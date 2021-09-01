Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $7.09 Million Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,847 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth about $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 63.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth about $2,270,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KSU traded up $7.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $288.52. 36,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,354. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 212.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.84 and a 200-day moving average of $270.15.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KSU. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.64.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

