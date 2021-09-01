Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,035 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CTSH. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $487,641 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $76.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,626. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.19 and a 200 day moving average of $74.19. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

