Achain Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last Week (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. Achain has a market capitalization of $12.76 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.44 or 0.00229731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00060484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00131305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.02 or 0.00845261 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.