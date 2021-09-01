ABM Industries (ABM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ABM Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ABM Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 75.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of ABM Industries worth $16,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

