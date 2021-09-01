Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 25,917 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.70 per share, for a total transaction of $743,817.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 8,050 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $228,459.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 46,967 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,211.15.

On Monday, August 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 164,668 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,386,755.52.

On Friday, August 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 47,737 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,257,869.95.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 359,673 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $9,635,639.67.

On Monday, August 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 292,818 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $8,222,329.44.

On Friday, August 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,385,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 130,198 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,244,454.80.

On Friday, July 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 409,861 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $13,853,301.80.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 53,871 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,792,826.88.

NASDAQ CRCT opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.61.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRCT shares. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

