Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,025 shares of company stock worth $22,964,818 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Barclays cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.44.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $126.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $224.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

