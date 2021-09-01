A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi Sells 4,597 Shares

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $64,358.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dhrupad Trivedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $61,323.98.

Shares of ATEN stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 415,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,858. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $14.68.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. Analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,286,000 after purchasing an additional 118,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after purchasing an additional 558,820 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,278,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,912,000 after purchasing an additional 977,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 357,761 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in A10 Networks by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,804,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,337,000 after acquiring an additional 244,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATEN shares. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

