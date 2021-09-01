$953.63 Million in Sales Expected for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will post sales of $953.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $950.90 million to $955.90 million. ArcBest posted sales of $794.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. ArcBest’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,368,000 after purchasing an additional 183,386 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,149,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ArcBest by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,027,000 after acquiring an additional 92,813 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 19.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after acquiring an additional 158,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ArcBest by 17.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,063,000 after acquiring an additional 113,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.12. 6,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,885. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.34. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

