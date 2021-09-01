8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.40% from the company’s current price.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Shares of EGHT traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 29,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,496. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.15. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 3,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $82,983.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,027.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Sipes purchased 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 518,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,546.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,109 shares of company stock worth $1,837,489 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in 8X8 by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.