$827.78 Million in Sales Expected for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to post sales of $827.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $825.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $830.45 million. Selective Insurance Group posted sales of $768.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year sales of $3.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIGI opened at $83.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day moving average is $76.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $86.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.