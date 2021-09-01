$8.66 Million in Sales Expected for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will report sales of $8.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $7.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $41.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $54.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $47.38 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $87.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FATE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $73.25 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.19 and a 200 day moving average of $83.85.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,474 shares of company stock worth $6,881,315. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,554,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,846 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,396,000 after acquiring an additional 873,863 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,749,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,228,000 after acquiring an additional 865,618 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 363.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 792,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,742,000 after acquiring an additional 620,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,163,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,628,000 after acquiring an additional 491,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

