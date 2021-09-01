$71.45 Million in Sales Expected for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will post $71.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.90 million to $72.00 million. DMC Global reported sales of $55.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year sales of $268.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $268.80 million to $269.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $348.15 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $386.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DMC Global.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DMC Global by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 354,622 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,706,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,797 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in DMC Global by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,430,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,633,000 after buying an additional 112,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DMC Global by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,275,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after buying an additional 224,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in DMC Global by 190.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 793,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,585,000 after buying an additional 519,725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOOM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.03. 160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,202. The company has a market cap of $749.76 million, a PE ratio of 235.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.13. DMC Global has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.62.

About DMC Global

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DMC Global (BOOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.