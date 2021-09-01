$706.81 Million in Sales Expected for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will post sales of $706.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $619.40 million and the highest is $731.01 million. Maxim Integrated Products reported sales of $619.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The company had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MXIM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $101,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,577 shares of company stock worth $6,691,923. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 53.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 57.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXIM remained flat at $$103.14 on Friday. 90 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,932. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

