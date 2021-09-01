$704.53 Million in Sales Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will announce sales of $704.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $716.00 million and the lowest is $692.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported sales of $719.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.24.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.35. 12,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,975. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $60.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

