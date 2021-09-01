$59.00 Million in Sales Expected for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will announce sales of $59.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.99 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $63.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year sales of $257.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.54 million to $260.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $255.88 million, with estimates ranging from $249.13 million to $263.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Benefitfocus.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 15.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 161.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNFT stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,373. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $397.20 million, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.