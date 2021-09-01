576,988 Shares in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 576,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,918,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 18.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Oatly Group AB has a 52-week low of 14.87 and a 52-week high of 29.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 19.69.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 146.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

OTLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 28.83.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

