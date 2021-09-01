4,875 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Bought by PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.19.

NYSE PSX traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.75. 48,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,531. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.31. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

