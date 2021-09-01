4,833 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Purchased by PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,833 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 182.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,706,000 after buying an additional 1,269,771 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 88.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,520 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,074.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,165,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,646 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 18.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,048,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $485,504,000 after purchasing an additional 629,287 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $117.22. 16,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,759. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

