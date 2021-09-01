$474.95 Million in Sales Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to report sales of $474.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $422.25 million to $560.29 million. Azul reported sales of $149.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 217%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $321.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Azul in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Azul stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,301. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96. Azul has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Azul during the second quarter valued at $388,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Azul by 197.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 35,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 23,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Azul by 169.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 65,091 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Azul during the second quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Azul in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

