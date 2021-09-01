$46.15 Million in Sales Expected for UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) to report $46.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.50 million and the highest is $47.79 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full-year sales of $179.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $176.35 million to $182.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $314.46 million, with estimates ranging from $300.17 million to $328.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UpHealth.

Get UpHealth alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of UpHealth in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other UpHealth news, CEO Avi S. Katz purchased 63,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Neil Miotto purchased 417,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 20.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UpHealth stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95. UpHealth has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $12.12.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UpHealth (UPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.