41,520 Shares in Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,520 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Abraxas Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 235.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 57.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 17,007 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 18.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 80,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXAS stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. Abraxas Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $5.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86.

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses primarily on the development of conventional and unconventional resources in its primary operating areas in the Rocky Mountains, South Texas, Powder River Basin, and Permian Basin.

