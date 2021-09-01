$410,000.00 in Sales Expected for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will post sales of $410,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $680,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $190,000.00. Kadmon posted sales of $490,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year sales of $5.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 million to $7.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $56.07 million, with estimates ranging from $27.18 million to $69.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kadmon by 29.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,266,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,011 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Kadmon by 13,098.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,443,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kadmon by 3.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,368,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 50,050 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Kadmon by 49.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 193,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 64,083 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Kadmon by 139,848.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 46,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDMN opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $944.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $5.73.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

