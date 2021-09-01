3,558 Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Purchased by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NGG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in National Grid in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 219.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 32.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34.

National Grid Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.