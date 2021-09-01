$327.59 Million in Sales Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to announce sales of $327.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $323.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $333.45 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $331.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBA. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $456,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $211,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,652,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBA opened at $62.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 59.52%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

