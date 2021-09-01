3,255 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $337.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,470. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.69. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $339.03. The stock has a market cap of $214.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

